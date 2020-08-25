1/1
Linda Jillson, 73, of Athol passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at her home. She was born May 6, 1947 in Winchendon, daughter of the late Harold R. Thrower and Barbara (Cooke) Thrower Banks. Linda grew up in Athol and was a lifelong resident. She graduated from Athol High School in 1966. She worked for 1st National Bank as a teller from 1966-1969. She was a homemaker for many years before working for Athol Credit Union. She retired after nearly 15 years from the Checking Department at Athol Credit Union in 2001. She was a member of Athol Congregational Church where she served as church secretary. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed oil painting and crocheting. She was predeceased by her husband of 32 years, Leroy Jillson in 2001 and her parents. She is survived by a sister, Sandra White of Athol; two sons, Scott A. Jillson of Athol and Kevin J. Jillson of Leominster; three grandchildren, Eric S. Jillson, Matthew J. Jillson, Dylan A. Jillson, all of Athol. A funeral service will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 at 11:00am at Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Road, Orange. Burial to follow at Silver Lake Cemetery, Athol. Calling hours will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 from 10:00-11:00am at the funeral home. Face masks will be required for all who wish to attend calling hours and the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St , Suite 250 Framingham, MA 01701. To leave an online condolence please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Road, Orange is assisting with arrangements.

Published in Athol Daily News on Aug. 25, 2020.
