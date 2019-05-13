Resources More Obituaries for Lisa Knight Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lisa Knight

Obituary Condolences Flowers Lisa Knight, age 61, of North Hollywood, CA passed peacefully on May 10th, at home with her beloved daughter Chrissie and loyal Yorkie Nicko by her side. Born in the US territory island of Guam in 1957 the daughter of the late Robert G. Knight, MD. and Dr. Janet (Wilson) Knight, she is survived by her daughter Christal Marie Endler, two sisters; Robin (Michael) Aronson of Waterville Valley, NH and Heather Holster of Waltham MA; and two brothers; Scot (Karla) Knight of Swampscott, MA and Douglas Knight of Clinton, MA.



Lisa grew up in Orange, MA and graduated from Keene State College, NH in 1979 with her nursing degree. She worked for two years at Jewish Memorial Hospital in Boston, and two years at Mt. Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, MA. She moved to California in 1983 and worked at UCLA Medical Center In Pediatric Electrophysiology Services under pediatric cardiologist Dr. Kevin Shannon. When Dr. Shannon discussed the need of a camp for children with heart disease on the west coast, Lisa's solution was an easy: "We can do that!" And they did. Lisa believed that anything is possible. So Executive Director Lisa Knight and President/Medical Director Dr. Kevin Shannon founded Camp del Corazon, an organization that provides a medically supervised, residential summer camp for children who are living with heart disease on Catalina Island, California. The camp has served over 300 children each year since 1995.



Always the Warrior-Goddess, Xena (her camp name) gave us every hope that she would defeat the cancer that was threatening her, but she had already achieved everything that she set out to do in her life. Her legacy at Camp del Corazon will live on through the tireless efforts of Dr. Shannon, (Big Kahuna) her daughter Chris, (Penney Lane) and all the supporters who love her camp. Innumerable friends, family and camper families have been blessed and are better people today because Lisa was in the world.



Godspeed Lisa. Heaven only knows what's in store for you next. You have joined your camper "Wing" angels who have moved on before you to their eternal camp with glorious wings of your own - "You can do this!"



"Because someone we love is in heaven, there is a little bit of heaven in our hearts."



Lisa touched so many lives, and we remember the cause that she championed and devoted her life to. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made, if desired, to Camp del Corazon,11615 Hesby Street,North Hollywood, CA 91601. [email protected]



