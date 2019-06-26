Memorial Service - A Celebration of Life



In loving memory of Lisa Knight, November 4, 1957 - May 10, 2019. Lisa passed away at her home in North Hollywood CA after a brief but brave journey with cancer. The only consolation in our loss is that she had a life well-lived. In her memory, we are gathering together on July 19th beginning at 5:30PM at the Tully Restaurant/Boiler Bar & Grill to celebrate a full life of love, laughter and kindness. Speakers will begin at 6:30PM. Please join us for this commemoration in honor of a truly beautiful person. Her life was a blessing to us all, and we treasure each moment that we spent with her. As she lives on in the hearts of those of us she left behind is somehow not to have truly have died, and neither death nor life could ever separate her from the love of God.



Your presence and moral support would be highly valued and appreciated. Please wear colorful, casual attire; light refreshments will be served, and a cash bar will be available. This is the party Lisa would have planned. Let's celebrate her life the way she would have wanted.



Donations are always treasured for Lisa's beloved campers:



Camp del Corazon



11615 Hesby Street



North Hollywood, CA 91601 [email protected] Published in the Athol Daily News on June 27, 2019