Obituary Condolences Flowers The loving, kind, hilarious, quick witted and sharp tongued Lorelie (King Dybik Delaney) South passed away peacefully in California while on a trip to see her daughter Lynn. Lorelie was born on April 7th, 1928 to the late Meritta (Farr) and Lawrence T. King in East Longmeadow, Ma.



Lorelie spent her life dedicated to providing for her family, including her 5 children, her step children and many grandchildren. She worked for many years on the overnight shift at Erving Paper Mills which allowed her to be available to be a mother during the day. She retired from the paper mill in 1991 and began her life of retirement. This life included visiting her children and grandchildren across the country, reading many books, working on puzzles and making sure that everyone heard all of her stories and received her sound advice. It is no secret that the clan that sprung from Lorelie all have the gift of gab and we have her to thank for that.



Lorelie is predeceased by her husbands, Anthony Dybik, Richard Delaney and Dorsey South. She leaves her sister Marsha Farnsworth of North Carolina, her step-brother Edward King of Templeton, Ma and Sandra Balfour of Rhode Island. She leaves behind her five children Anthony (Skip) Dybik, Jr and his partner Cheryl of Florida, Cynthia Berry and her husband James of Wrentham, Ma, Lynn Thomas and her partner Corbett Phibbs of West Lake Village, California, Terri Plotkin and her husband Randy of Newport News, Va and her daughter Wendy Millen and her husband Robert of Athol, Ma, with whom she lived for the past 6 years.



Her surviving grandchildren include; Jon Dybik, Nikki German, Kyra Knox, Jillian Berry Jaker, James Berry, Christopher, Melissa, Jacqueline and Russell Carey Jr, Angela Killay, Adam Thomas, Caitlyn Meyers and Loren Plotkin. She is also survived by 17 great grandchildren, Ayden, Quinn, Brynn, Finley, Liam, Cole, Olivia, Gabriella, Samantha, Annaliese, Caspar, Christopher, Steven, Kyle, Kelsey, Zachary, and Rockland. She was predeceased by her grandson Eric James, who passed away in 2018. We are all confident that she has met Eric in heaven and is telling him some crazy stories!



We would be remiss if we did not include two of the animals that Lorelie devoted many years to. Her dog Sam, who passed away many years ago is likely licking her face with joy right now. She will be waiting patiently for Bambi, the dog she co-owned with her son-in-law Bob, to join her so that she can cuddle with him again.



By the age of 91, Lorelie had lived a full life and has passed away content that she was going to be with the Lord and see those that passed before her. She will be waiting with open arms for us to join her and we will be lucky to get a word in with all the things she will have to say to us. She was loved and those that knew her are all better people because of it.



There will be no calling hours and services will be private. Published in the Athol Daily News on June 11, 2019