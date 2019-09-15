|
Lori Ann Bjorson, 50, of Athol Massachusetts, died peacefully at home on Wednesday evening, September 11, 2019 with family at her side.
Born in Athol on July 8, 1969, she was a daughter of the late Walter Bjorson and Evelyn (Arsenault) Theriault and grew up in Athol, she attended Franklin County Technical School in Turners Falls.
On August 2, 2019 she married Eric Kenney.
A PCA for many years, Lori did private home care and loved her clients.
Her family and friends were her life and she was loved by so many.
Lori was a huge Boston Bruins fan.
A member of the Wheelerville Community Club, she also belonged to the Wheelerville Women's Club.
Survivors include her loving husband, Eric Kenney of Athol; sons, Zachary Cameron and his partner Julie Trease of Athol, Erik Cameron of Athol, and Philip Cameron of Greenfield; a daughter, Kalie Cameron and her partner, Joshua Liukkonen, of Orange; grandchildren, Payton Cameron and Lilyanna Johnson of Orange; Riley Cameron of Vermont, and a number of other relatives and close friends.
Besides her parents and stepfather Raymond Theriault, Lori was also predeceased by her son, Andrew Cameron, and by her sister, Tammi Bjorson.
There are no calling hours.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 beginning at 1 p.m. at the Wheelerville Community Club, 698 East Main Street, Orange.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Lori's name to GVNA Healthcare, Inc., 34 Pearly Lane, Gardner, MA 01440.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Athol Daily News on Sept. 16, 2019