Lori (Aiken)Dotson, 54, Conway, Arkansas, passed away on Wednesday, July 24th, at Conway Regional Hospital from a sudden illness.
Lori was born on November 1, 1964 at Athol Memorial Hospital and grew up in Athol, Massachusetts. She graduated from Athol High School in 1982. Upon graduating, she moved to California, where she met her beloved husband, Tim Dotson. Shortly thereafter, they relocated to Conway, Arkansas and became lifelong residents. Lori was a very hard worker and took pride in her work. She held many roles at SAS during her years of service. Lori always spoke very fondly of SAS and loved her SAS family. After the closure, she didn't rest - she quickly secured employment at Molex. Lori was a dear friend to many - one who could make you laugh and forget about your troubles for a while with her wit and laughter. She was a woman with strong family values and cherished every member so dearly.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 35 years, Tim Dotson, her daughter, Amanda Dotson, her granddaughter, CayLee Dotson; two step sons, Bobby and James Dotson; her mother-in-law, Lola Dotson; her mother and father, Dianne Dill and George Aiken, maternal grandmother, Mary Dill, one brother, Allen Aiken and sister-in-law, Michelle Aiken; two sisters, Karen Rexroad and brother-in-law, Milton Rexroad, and Marie Woodman and brother-in-law, Bill Woodman; four nephews, Steven and Michael Davidson, Travis and Adam Aiken; great nephew, Matthew Davidson and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Lori is preceded in death by grandparents, Kenneth and Hellen Aiken, and Richard Dill; father-in-law, Robert Dotson.
On Sundays, you would find Lori watching the New England Patriots and was their true #1 fan. She enjoyed family time at the beach and vacationed in Old Orchard Beach, Maine. She appreciated the beauty and delicacy of flowers; her favorite were the lilacs. One of Lori's favorite pass-times was sitting on her porch watching the sunrise and the sunset and spending time with her family.
Services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, August 3rd, at the Roller-McNutt Funeral Home, Conway, Arkansas.
In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Athol High School Scholarship Fund Class of 1982, 2363 Main Street, Athol, Massachusetts 01331.
Published in the Athol Daily News on July 31, 2019