ATHOL- Loyce (Dawson) Taylor, 86, of Athol, died Tuesday, October 13, in her daughter's home, after a short illness.
Loyce was born May 4, 1934, in Winchendon, daughter of the late Prentice W. and the late Doris E. (Drury) Dawson.
Loyce was an active member of New Life Christian Fellowship where she was a former Vice President of the Women's Ministry and a former Sunday school teacher. She was also a member of the Athol Grange, the Rebekah's and the Odd Fellows.
Loyce was very generous with her time as a volunteer for the Athol Senior Center, Meals on Wheels and tutoring for the North Quabbin Literacy Project.
Her husband of 47 years, Wayne N. Taylor, died in 2007. She was also predeceased by her son, Victor N. Taylor in 1982, her grandson, Michael and siblings, Ralph Dawson, Roy Dawson and Joann Desrosiers.
She leaves two daughters, Doris J. Taylor of Greenfield and Diana L. LeRoy and girlfriend, Becky Ramos of Athol; three grandchildren, Cheyanne, William and Andrew; five great grandchildren, Tyler, Dominique, Kyle, Lanie and Drew, many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are private with the assistance of Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com
.