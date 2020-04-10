|
Lucille L. "Tillie" (Williams) Hager, 60, of Old Winchester Road, died Thursday, April 9, 2020 at home, after a long battle with dementia.
Born in Athol December 4, 1959, she was a daughter of Richard L. Williams and Grace (McNaughton) Williams, and grew up in Warwick, graduating from Pioneer Valley Regional School in 1977.
In 1986, she married John H. Hager and enjoyed 33 years of marriage.
Lucille worked at Tyler Millworks in Athol, the Bedroom Factory in Orange, Tully Brook Millworks in Tully and Huntington Homes in Orange. Tillie then went on to get her Early Childhood degree from Mount Wachusett Community College and worked for several daycares before doing daycare in her own home.
Tillie loved the outdoors, gardening, horses, actually all animals especially chickens. She loved knitting, crocheting, making ceramics and doing woodworking.
Tillie is survived by her loving husband, John, of Warwick; her loving children, Michael Hager of Greenfield and Rebecca Hager of Ware; a step daughter, Cynthia Chiasson and her husband, Joe, of Athol; four grandchildren, Kala, Jennifer, Joey and Lillyhana; two great grandchildren, Kayden and Joey III; her mother, Grace Williams of Orange; a brother, Carl Lee Williams of Warwick; sisters, Tina Desrosiers and her husband, James, and Paula Walker, all of Orange; a brother in law Bob (Diane) of Orange; sister in law, Ann (Dave) of Ohio; many aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Tillie was predeceased by her father and a brother, William "Bill" Williams.
There are no call hours or services.
Interment will be private.
Donations in Tillie's memory are suggested to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
