Lydia R. (Coderre) Hinton, 97 of Athol passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at home. She was born on February 19, 1922 in Attleboro, MA to the late Jeremiah Coderre and the late Marie (Belgrade) Coderre. Lydia grew up in Pawtucket, RI until she was 10 years old. The family moved to Massachusetts where she attended Jamaica Plains High School. She lived in Boston, moving to Athol in 1987 living at Riverbend Woods for 15 years and for the past 15 years she resided at Tully Brook Apartments. She worked at Raytheon for 31 years retiring in 1987. She was a communicant of Our Lady Immaculate Church. She is survived by one son, Leslie L. Grant and his wife Dorothy of North Attleboro; one daughter, Linda Y. Robinson and her husband Thomas of Randolph, many grandchildren and great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and by her daughter in-law, Linda Grant of Orange. She was predeceased by her husband Frederick Hinton; two sons, Douglas F. Grant of Taunton and Cliff R. Grant of Orange; and by her sister Rita Citro. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange. Burial will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery, Athol. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mackfmailyfh.com Mack Family Funeral Homes - Fiske-Murphy & Mack Chapel, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange is assisting with arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Oct. 31, 2019