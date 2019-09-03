Home

Mabel (Vysocky) Osborne

Mabel (Vysocky) Osborne Obituary
Mabel (Vysocky) Osborne, 82, of Gardner, died peacefully Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in Gardner Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, surrounded by her family.

Born in Athol, MA on April 16, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Loudsiana (Omline) Vysocky. She graduated from Athol High School with the Class of 1956; and was employed for many years as a cook for Athol Hospital.

Mabel enjoyed camping, playing Bingo and various games. She treasured spending time with her family.

She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Arthur A. Osborne, who died in 2016.

Mabel leaves her sons, Arthur A. Osborne, Jr of Bogalusa, LA and Michael Osborne of Worcester; daughters, Michelle Nilsen and her husband George of NC and Sherrie Murphy of MA; grandchildren, Patrick, Jakob and Eli Osborne, Ryan O'Kane and Wayne Cullen; six great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her brothers, Sonny, Robert and Junior Vysocky; and sisters, Marylou Reed, Rita Jones and Estelle Monroe.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Hospice LLC, 545 SW Cutoff, Suite 9, Worcester, MA 01607. Please reference in memory of Mabel Osborne.

Boucher Funeral Home, Inc., 110 Nichols Street, Gardner is handling the arrangements.

www.boucherfuneral.com
Published in the Athol Daily News on Sept. 4, 2019
