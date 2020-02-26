|
Madeleine J. Payne, 71, of Leominster, MA, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at The Highlands in Fitchburg after a long period of declining health.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Joseph, of Leominster; two daughters, Jerri Menard of Southbridge and Mary Ann Kruger of Newbury Port; three beloved grandsons, Ian Fields, Dylan Kruger and Joseph Menard; and sisters, Mamie Courchaine and Jeannette Pelletier, both of Fitchburg.
Madeleine was born in St. John Plantation, Maine on April 26, 1948 to Joseph and Irene Pelletier and graduated from Caribou (Maine) High School.
She met her future husband Joseph, who was stationed at nearby Loring Air Force Base in 1966. They were married on February 14, 1969, after his return from service in the Vietnam war.
For many years they moved with military assignments to different posts until the couple with their children, settled in Massachusetts in the late 1980's.
Madeleine was the true anchor of her family. She, along with her husband, made a good life together.
Madeleine worked as a medical records secretary until ill health cut short the career she enjoyed.
She was a good person who welcomed people with a sincere smile and a kind heart. She was steadfast in her faith, through the many trials of her life and endured to the end, to be taken home by the hand of our heavenly Father.
She will be sadly missed but well remembered by those who loved and knew her. Rest Well.
There are no calling hours.
A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at a near, future date to be determined.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in the Athol Daily News on Feb. 27, 2020