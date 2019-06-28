Madeline "Midge" (Thayer) Plante, 80, of Athol, died Wednesday, June 26, in her home, after an illness.



Midge was born in Newport, NH, daughter of the late Mae J. (Horton) Paro and the late Bill Paro. She graduated from Athol High School. She and her husband, Arnold R. Plante were married on April 18, 1959. Midge raised her children and then began her 20+ year career at Athol Hospital. She was a communicant of Our Lady Immaculate Church and former member of the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed bowling in her younger years and loved her dog.



She leaves her husband of 60 years, Arnold Plante; one daughter, Marcy Schulz and her husband, Jim of Huntington, MA; three sons, Mike Plante and his wife, Sherry of Charlton, Roger Plante of Athol, and Kevin Plante and his wife, Angela of Athol; three grandchildren, Sarah Love and her husband, James, Nicole Underwood and her husband, Frasier, and Katelyn Hayman and her husband, Riley; one great grandchild, Chloe Underwood.



Calling hours are Saturday, July 6, from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. at Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange.



The funeral Mass will follow Saturday, July 6, at 11:00 A.M. at Our Lady Immaculate Church, 192 School St., Athol. Burial will follow at Silver Lake Cemetery.



To send an online condolence, please visitwww.mackfamilyfh.com. Published in the Athol Daily News on June 29, 2019