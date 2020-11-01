Safe at last in the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Madena (Hubbard) Kilhart entered eternity on Thursday, October 29, 2020, and went to join her husband Lester Gordon Kilhart.
She was born July 18, 1924 to Ida May (Thayer) Hubbard and the late Clarence Hubbard, who succumbed to a brain tumor four months before she was born. She lived on Mechanic St. in a multi-generational family with her mother, Ida, her grandparents, Alvin and Mary (Holden) Thayer, and her great-great aunt, Addie Stoddard, until she moved to Pleasant St. when she married in 1948 where she and Gordon enjoyed 41 years together until his passing in July of 1989.
She leaves behind her two daughters, Kerilyn Kilhart and Kathlyn Kilhart, long-time caregiver, of Orange and her son, Kenneth Kilhart and daughter-in-law Ida Mae Stone of Orange. She leaves her grandchildren, Kate Kelleher (Mark) of Barrington, NH, Kyle Kilhart and partner, Katie Krupinski, of Athol, Kathleen Fuller and Lauren Rochette of Connecticut. She also leaves 8 great-grandchildren: Marissa, Robert, Jarod, Adam, Brianna, Chloe, Mackenzie, and Kody.
She attended Orange schools, serving as president of the Student Council in eighth grade. A 1942 graduate of Orange High School, she played basketball all four years, serving as co-captain her senior year.
She had many different jobs, starting at Starrett's for a year and a half before joining her mother and aunt, Ella Farr at the Telephone office where she made many life-long friends. She also worked at the Minute Tapioca and was the secretary to the principal at Dexter Park. She often assisted the school nurse and teachers in the classrooms and worked with the kindergarten screening.
Madena was involved in many activities around town and was presented with a citation for Citizen of the Year. She was a member of the First Universalist Church all her life, joining the Marion E. Nason Unity Club where she served as president several times. For quite a few years during the holiday season, she enjoyed her part as Mrs. Claus, riding on the fire truck. She was a member of the Orange Historical Society, held the office of Secretary, and participated on the Board of Directors. She belonged to the Athenaeum Club, the Friends of Wheeler Library, and the Orange Senior Citizens Club.
Dena also enjoyed knitting, crossword puzzles, bowling, playing cards with the girls, as well as volunteering at the library and in the school system. In the warmer months, she could often be seen riding her motorcycle alongside her husband. She enjoyed numerous trips with the "girls" to Canada and to England.
The family would like to thank her special caregivers, Kathleen Frasher, Tina Pace, as well as Holly and Heidi Matthews for their unwavering dedication to her care. Also, a special thanks to Hospice and all her other caregivers over the last few years.
FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE ENCOURAGED FOR:
Calling hours will be held on November 14, 2020 from 9-11 a.m. at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange.
A celebration of life will follow at 11 a.m. in Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, with Rev. Meredith Anderson of the First Universalist Church in Orange officiating.
Interment will be private in Central Cemetery, Orange.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in her memory to the First Universalist Church, 31 North Main St., Orange, MA 01364.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM