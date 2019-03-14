Mandy Joyce Avdic Bezio "Minnie Wiggles", 33, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 from a drug overdose. Mandy fought her addiction for many years, but could not overcome it.



Mandy leaves her beloved son who she loved with all her heart and soul, Ian Bezio. She also leaves her father, Kasim Avdic; her mother, Mechille (Hatch) Avdic and her fiance', Chuck; her brother, who she loved dearly, Casey Colonna; and her sister, Evelyn Rivera. She also leaves her grandparents, Joyce (GaGa)and Carl Bashaw; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and many, many friends.



Mandy was predeceased by her grandparents, Hildaguard and Rasim Avdic, and her aunt, Kimberley Coy.



There are no calling hours.



Services will be held on March 30, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Mission Covenant Church, 53 Pleasant Street, Orange.



In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, MA 01364 to assist the family with funeral arrangements.



Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.



You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com Published in the Athol Daily News on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary