Marc W. Jolly Jr. Obituary
Marc W. Jolly, Jr., 24, of Athol, died unexpectedly Saturday, March 14.

Marc was born January 29, 1996, son of Marc W. Jolly, Sr. and Rebecca L. (Tebo) Powers. He was a 2014 graduate of Athol High School. Throughout his academic years he enjoyed playing football, wrestling and track. Marc was very talented. He enjoyed drawing, was an excellent welder and carpenter and loved to use these talents to create thing for his family and friends. Marc always liked to dress for success with his array of colorful ties. He loved spending time with his family whether it would be camping, times at the beach or playing games.

He leaves his son, Andrew Thomas Jolly; his mother and stepfather, Rebecca and Geno Powers of Athol; his father and stepmother, Marc Sr. and Melissa Jolly of Templeton; one brother, Steven Jolly and his fiance, Renee Mercer of Boylston; two sisters, Kristina Jolly, U.S. Navy, stationed in Great Lakes IL and Valeri Powers of Petersham; one nephew, Ryan Jolly of Boylston; paternal grandparents, Donald Jolly of Sutton, Donna Hopkins and her husband, Joseph of West Brookfield, Leonel and Linda Girard of Gardner; maternal grandparents, Joseph and Jody Tebo of West Brookfield, Joann Krafve and Kathy Wayland of Palm Bay, FL, and Robin Powers of Worcester; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services are private with the assistance of Mack Family Funeral Homes, Lamoureux-Smith & Poliks Chapel, 105 Central St., Gardner.

To send an online condolence, please visitwww.mackfamilyfh.com.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Mar. 19, 2020
