Marcia A. (Day). Butler, 83, of Iron Mountain, Michigan, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Manor Care Nursing & Rehab., Kingsford, Mich.
She was born the 2nd of 7 children on November 25, 1936 in Leominster, Massachusetts, daughter of the late Arland and Beulah (Rumrill) Day. Marcia grew up in Orange, Massachusetts and graduated from Orange High School, class of 1955. When in high school she worked at Woodard's Drug Store and then at John Hancock Insurance in Boston before moving to Michigan. She was formerly married to Michael Butler and he preceded her in death on April 9, 2018. Marcia worked for Montgomery Wards in Iron Mountain, was a nurse's aide at Freemans Convalescent Home and in 1976 she went to work for the Oscar G Johnson Veterans Hospital as a nurse's aide and later as a pharmacy technician before retiring. Marcia was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Iron Mountain.
She is survived by one son, Jeffrey Butler, two daughters, Tina (Bob) Flood, Iron Mountain, Mich. and Lisa (Bill) Anderson, Rapid River, Mich.; two brothers, A. George Day, Jr. (Alana) and Robert Day (Asako), all of Warwick, MA; two sisters, Geraldine Matthews and Cynthia Day, both of Connecticut; five grandchildren, Miranda (Joe) Brozek, Patrick Flood, Nikolas Flood, Zachary (Jackie) Anderson, and Senior Airman Jared Anderson; one great granddaughter, Brynn Brozek; and by many nieces and nephews, along with their families.
In addition to her parents, Marcia was preceded in death by one son, Timothy Butler; one sister, Marilyn Rutledge; and one brother, Charles Day.
Private family graveside services will be held at Cemetery Park, Iron Mountain, Mich., in the spring.
You may leave a condolence or tribute for Marcia's family online at www.JacobsFuneralHomes.com.
The family has chosen the Jacobs Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Iron Mountain, Mich., to honor Marcia's legacy of life.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Mar. 10, 2020