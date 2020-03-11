|
On Sunday, March 8, 2020, Margaret Elizabeth (Russell) Cutter, 101, passed away peacefully at Benchmark Leominster Crossings, having spent her last precious time with her loving family. Margaret was born on January 10, 1919 in Newcastle, New Brunswick, Canada to George and Margaret Russell. She always treasured her youth on her family's farm on the Miramichi River in Canada and had many lively stories to tell. She came to Athol at the age of ten where she resided until September, 2019. She graduated from Athol High School in 1937. Margaret worked in retail at Fishman's, a long closed department store in Athol, before marrying Donald Alfred Cutter on April 15, 1950. Together, they raised three children. Margaret greatly enjoyed spending time in the 1940's at a family camp on Packard Pond in Orange. There she swam, boated, snowshoed and practiced archery. After her marriage, Margaret, Don and the children spent summers on the lake. The family has many happy memories of cook-outs, swimming and being with cousins and friends at the lake. Margaret most enjoyed watching her children and her nieces and nephews swim, along with her sister-in-law, Tip. Margaret was a member of the Athol Orange Baptist Church. She was a wonderful mother and homemaker. She had an easy laugh and a great sense of humor. She loved to bake and was well-known for her delicious cookies. She was a talented artist, especially as an oil painter, and her home is full of examples of her beautiful work. She was kind, cheerful and compassionate with everyone she met. She will be sorely missed. Margaret was preceded in death by her devoted husband Donald. She leaves behind her loving children, Karen Corcoran and her husband Ken of Florida and Osterville; James Cutter and his wife Andrea of Danvers; and John Cutter and his wife Debra of Fitchburg. She was proud of her seven grandchildren: Elizabeth, Andrew, Alex, Alison, Nick, Tricia, and Nick. She also leaves behind seven great grandchildren: Caroline, Joshua, Lily, Annabella, Izabella, Avery and Mila. Margaret also leaves behind nieces and nephews in Athol, Gardner and throughout the country and in Canada of whom she was very fond. A service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Higgins O'Connor Funeral Home at 146 Main Street, Athol, MA. Burial at Silver Lake Cemetery is private. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com Mack Family Funeral Homes - Higgins O'Connor Chapel, 146 Main St., Athol is assisting with arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Mar. 12, 2020