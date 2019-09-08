|
Margaret E. (Pichette) Walkama, 98, of Chestnut Hill Avenue, died Saturday morning, September 7, 2019 at Quabbin Valley Healthcare in Athol.
Born in Athol on August 12, 1921, she was a daughter of the late Emil and Elizabeth (Blackmer) Pichette and grew up in Athol.
On October 11, 1947 she married Theodore "Pete" Walkama and enjoyed over 29 years of marriage until his death in April of 1977.
Margaret worked at the L. S. Starrett Company in Athol, beginning during the Great Depression, for 49 years, retiring in 1983.
Margaret was the oldest living member of the Starrett Memorial United Methodist Church in Athol for over 85 years and was an active member.
An avid reader, she also enjoyed solving crossword puzzles, knitting and crocheting, but mainly she loved having her family around.
Survivors include her daughter, Sandra Bachelder and her husband, Chip, of Athol; grandchildren, Stephanie Bachelder, Richard Bachelder (Carol), Christopher Bachelder, and Heidi Sugalaski (Derek); great grandchildren, Robert Bachelder, Julia Sugalaski and Derrick Bachelder; niece, Jane Soderman of Athol; and grandnephews, grandnieces and cousins.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a sister, Bernice Bennett, and brothers, Edwin Pichette and Norman "Buster" Pichette, who was killed aboard the USS Yorktown.
A Calling hour will be held Monday, September 16, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 16th at Witty's Funeral Home in Orange with Rev. Mary Owen of the Starrett Memorial United Methodist Church officiating.
Interment will follow in Silver Lake Cemetery, Athol.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is directing the arrangements.
You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Athol Daily News on Sept. 10, 2019