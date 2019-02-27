Gifted artist, passionate educator, devoted mother, and loving wife Margaret Mary Fasulo died peacefully at her home in Greenfield on February 22, 2019. She was 56 years old.



Margaret was the first child of Anne K. and Robert P. Fasulo, born in Pittsburgh, PA, on September 21, 1962. She moved with her family to Richland, WA, in 1974, where she graduated from Columbia (Richland) High School in 1980. Margaret received her bachelor's degree in special education in 1984 from Gonzaga University in Spokane, WA, where she graduated with honors. She spent her junior year in the school's overseas program in Florence, Italy, an experience that shaped her creatively and expressively for the rest of her life.



Shortly after graduation from Gonzaga, Margaret joined the Jesuit Volunteer Corp (JVC), where she served as a teacher at the Immaculate Heart School in Portland, OR. Working tirelessly for the underprivileged children at the school until it closed two years later, Margaret's passion for social justice extended to many areas of her life, including her volunteer work at Portland's KBOO radio station and Laughing Horse Books and later, in Greenfield, as coordinator for Hope & Olive restaurant's free soup and game nights.



Upon moving to Western Massachusetts in 1991, Margaret developed her talents as a painter and artist, pursuing her studies at Greenfield Community College. Her colorful, abstract artwork was displayed in local galleries and on signage for area restaurants. Also during this time, Margaret distinguished herself as a server, host, and manager at the Spoleto and Del Raye restaurants in Northampton, Ristorante Di Paolo in Turners Falls, and the Hope & Olive and Magpie restaurants in Greenfield.



Margaret met her future husband, Richard L. Page, through her love of dancing and live music, and in 2006 they celebrated the birth of their son, Nico Page Fasulo. While continuing to teach and explore her artistic expression, Margaret dedicated herself to her family and to the extraordinary childrearing of her son, Nico. Margaret and Rick enrolled Nico at age 5 in The Center School, a progressive, independent school dedicated to social justice. Margaret, later hired to teach literature, math, and art at the school, was beloved by staff and students.



Her extended family and friends will always remember her for her compassion, tolerance, and sense of service to others, but above all for her loving, caring heart and beautiful spirit. Her infectious laugh and unfailing generosity have touched many hearts.



Her husband and immediate family members, sister Jane, brothers James and Robert, father Robert, (late) sister Jennifer, and (late) mother Anne always admired her unwavering commitment to her family and her unconditional love and dedication to Nico.



Services to be determined. Memorial donations may be made to The Center School, 71 Montague City Road, Greenfield, MA 01301.



Smith-Kelleher Funeral Home of Greenfield assisted the family. Published in the Athol Daily News on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary