Mary E. Stevens, 94, Born October 10, 1924 to Charles and Ruth Hallberg from Orange MA.
She worked in her young years at Woodward Pharmacy in Orange, along with watching her niece and nephews. She lived in California during war time and moved back to Orange.
She was married to John A. Stevens, from Athol, for 32 years. The couple made their home in Phillipston. Margery worked at Starretts, Summet Lunch, Macmannis's, Phillipston School as a lunch lady, then Bruce's Pharmacy for many years.
She was a member of the Lady's Benevolence Society, along with a knitting group. She loved crocheting and knitting, and made items for her grandchildren and many church fairs and hospitals. She loved to travel with her friends and also alone going on her own to Virginia and Pennsylvania. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, and her great grandchildren.
She leaves a daughter, Tami Sansoucie of Phillipston, MA, adopted daughter Betsy Geikie of Athol, MA, her grandson, Kevin Zablonski and his wife Sherlly and girls Mia and Zoe of Medford, MA, Laura Novoa and her son Logan, of Leominster, Ma, Kelly Gelinas and her husband Adam and daughter Megan, and Ashley Sansoucie of Tewksbury, Ma.
She was pre-deceased by her husband John Stevens, sisters Evelyn Smith and Priscilla Scott, and her brother Carl Hallburg, and parents Charles and Ruth Hallberg.
Services will be held at Phillipston Congregational at 10:00 a.m. on September 7, 2019 with burial there after at the lower cemetery.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Aug. 16, 2019