Marguerite S. (Stone) Butler, 99, of 15 Stone Road, died peacefully Monday, June 1, 2020 in her home, with her family at her side.Marguerite was born on October 26, 1920, on a leased farm (currently the Ellinwood Country Club) in Athol, MA to the late Herbert and Sabra (Ball) Stone. She lived her life in Athol, South Royalston and Orange.As a child she grew up through the Great Depression and learned many of life's lessons and values. From farm work to picking and selling berries; from store, shop and restaurant work to owning and operating her own grocery store in South Royalston, she was a diligent helper; earning and happily providing for her family."Peggy" was a member of the 2nd Congregational Church in South Royalston and Mission St. Congregational Church in Gardner. She helped begin a hot lunch program in the Royalston schools, was a Girl Scout leader and a member of The Eastern Star in Athol.Always a kind and fun loving, generous person she welcomed family and friends into her home and made them feel special and loved. Whether on holidays or ordinary days, no one left her home hungry or without a smile. Her many hobbies included gardening, playing cards, crocheting afghans, enjoying nature, birds and her dogs.She was married in 1939 to her first husband, Wilho Tikka, who passed away in 1979. Together they had a daughter Jean, who died tragically at Doanes Falls in Royalston in 1960, and a son Carl. She and her second husband, John C. Butler, were married and lived together in Orange for over 50 years. John passed in April of 2020. She leaves a son, Carl W. Tikka of Orange; three step children Michelle LeBlanc (deceased), Robert and Charles Butler; three grandchildren, Andrea, Sean and Ryan Tikka and one great grandson, Jaxon Tikka and several nieces and nephews.She is also predeceased by her siblings, Leslie Stone, Ronald Stone, Halbert Stone, Prudence Blake, Mildred Alden and Richard Stone.Funeral services will be held Monday, June 8, 2020 at 2 P.M. in Stone-Ladeau Funeral home, 343 Central Street, Winchendon.