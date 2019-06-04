Marian E. (Whipple) Wallace, 77, of Athol, died Saturday June 1, at UMass Memorial Medical Center. Marian was born April 14, 1942 in Winchendon, MA, daughter of the late John and Gertrude (Upham) Whipple. She grew up in Baldwinville and attended Templeton schools. She graduated from Narragansett High School with the class of 1962. She married Dennis St. John Wallace in 1967. They moved to Athol in 1969 and have lived there since. Marian was a woman of deep faith and for a short time, has attended Excel Church in Leominster. She enjoyed reading, coloring and just recently started to take up painting. She loved spending time with her family and loved people in general. Her unshakable faith has been the cornerstone through the trial of life. She was never hesitant to share her experiences with others and bring them closer to the Lord. She shined the light of Jesus from every fiber of her being. She leaves her husband, Dennis St. John Wallace, with whom she would have celebrated 52 years of marriage in September. She also leaves two daughters, Maggie Britt of Athol, April Lemay and husband, Michael of Gardner; five grandchildren, Robbie Britt, Jr. of Athol, Dillon Britt of Athol, Shawn Mason of Wyoming, Lucas and Taylor Harris of Gardner; son in law, Robert E. Britt, Sr.; two brothers, William Whipple of Portland Texas and John E. Whipple of Baldwinville; also many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Louis Whipple, and two sisters, Priscilla Partridge and Shirley Sefinga. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 8 at 2:00 PM at Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Road, Orange. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tree of Hope Haiti, P.O. Box 344, Athol, MA 01331 / www.treeofhopehaiti.org, or to , 133 Federal St., 2nd Floor, Boston, MA 02110, / www.massri.wish.org. We would love for you to share memories that you have of our Mother at the website below. To send an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com. Fiske Murphy & Mack Funeral Home 110 New Athol Rd. Orange is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in the Athol Daily News on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary