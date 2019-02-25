Marie Elizabeth Gallien 88, of Athol, Ma joined the Lord on February 20, 2019 with her daughter and granddaughter at her side. Marie was born November 9, 1930 to Lorena (Ayette) Mallett and Dominic Mallett of the Shippagen New Brunswick Canada area. Marie is pre-deceased by her first husband Omar Boucher who passed away from a heart attack at the age of 23, her second husband Francis Gallien, her twin sister May Rathburn/Gerry, sister Helen Huard and brother "Bucky" Mallett and her parents Lorena and Dominic. For many years Marie and the whole Mallett family would pack up and drive to Camp Ellis by Old Orchard Beach where they would rent houses and motels and enjoy a week of summer with each other, as well as many holidays and family events. Marie had worked at the Fox Run restaurant, N.D. Cass's Toys Company and as a home health aide. In her younger years she enjoyed being on a bowling league with her friend Kathy and niece Penny at the French King Bowling Alley. Marie enjoyed dancing and would often go to the Bohemian Kitchen and other venues with her friend Bobby Landry to listen to music and dance. She also enjoyed going out for lunch with Bobby, Lil Newton and Louise Mangan. She attended Athol Orange Baptist Church and was called one of the "Three Amen Amigo's"; which were Marie, Edna & Louise. Another of her favorite pass times was soaking in the hot tub, even in the summer with 80 degree weather. Marie loved animals and always had a cat on her lap, she spoiled her dogs Biker, Raven, Mazie and her beloved Luca with treats.



Marie was an avid traveler and loved going on cruises with her daughter and granddaughter. Her favorite things to do on cruises was to go to the shows and eating all the wonderful meals on the ship. She traveled to the Bahama's, St. Croix, Curacao, Turks, St. Thomas, and many other Caribbean islands. In April of 2018 Marie enjoyed her "last cruise" with Doreen & Michelle. Marie leaves her brother Ernie Mallett of Athol, daughter Doreen Gallien of Athol, son Robert Boucher of Athol, granddaughters Michelle Gallien of Athol and Lianna Brooks and her husband Jon and great granddaughter Zoe of Virgina, and grandson Danny Boucher of Orange. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to the North Quabbin Regional Animal Control, 280 Exchange St., Athol, MA 01331 or the Gardner Visiting Nurse Association, 34 Pearly Lane, Gardner, MA 01440. There will be a private celebration of life in the spring. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com



