Marilyn Alma Miller Morin of Orange, MA, passed away at the Athol Hospital January 23, 2020. Marilyn suffered from Alzheimer's.
She was born on October 29, 1935 in Norwalk, Connecticut to Walter and Alice (Chatterton) Miller.
The family moved to Wendell Depot in 1944. Marilyn was the oldest of eight siblings: Lois Johnson (deceased), Russell Miller, Ladd Miller (deceased), Jeff Miller, Vic Miller, Timothy Miller and Faith Miller Pace. Marilyn leaves behind her friend, ex husband Joe Morin; son Joseph E. Morin and his wife, Lynn, of Tennessee; grandchildren, Ross Morin and his wife, Julie, and Laura Morin; great grandchildren, Avery, Conner and Erin.
Marilyn attended Wendell Center, advancing to New Salem Academy, where she graduated in 1952. Marilyn went on to Amherst College.
Marilyn loved Wendell Depot, blessed with acreage, trees, wooded paths, brooks and the Mighty Miller's River.
Music was a big part of Marilyn's life. She played the piano, organ, guitar, and sang harmony to almost any song. Marilyn loved writing poetry and painting. She had a few of her poems published. One published poem was titled "Transit", which appeared in "Ideals" magazine.
For years, Marilyn was faithful to a weekly prayer group called Ruth's Circle. Marilyn sang with "The Flick-a's Quartet".
Marilyn lived in the A-frame on family land in Wendell Depot. She later wrote a book called "I Took to the Land".
Marilyn was church organist for several churches including the Erving Evangelical Church. God, music, family, friends and the Red Sox were the things she cherished most.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A celebration of life will be held for Marilyn and her sister, Faith Pace, on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the Erving Evangelical Church, 4 East Main Street (Route 2), Erving, with their brother, Rev. Victor Miller, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Erving Evangelical Church.
