Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mack Family Funeral Homes
110 New Athol Rd
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 575-0575
Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Stoddard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion E. Stoddard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marion E. Stoddard Obituary
Marion Edith (Choquette) Stoddard, 98, passed away on May 8, 2019 at the Quabbin Valley Healthcare

in Athol. She was predeceased by her mother, Eva, father, Charles and sister, Phyllis Hauk of Michigan.

Marion grew up in Athol and graduated from Athol High School in 1938 and then moved to the Amherst

area. She became a resident of Phillipston in 1945, where she lived until 2008, before returning to Athol.

She is survived by her son, Don and his wife, Linda of Gardner, daughter, Carla of Raleigh, NC,

grandchildren, Don of Ashland, Jill of Philadelphia, Kim of Boston, great-granddaughter Katelyn of

Ashland, hlf-sister Elain Lefrancois of Athol and special friend Ella Duguay of Athol.

Marion was the last Postmaster in Phillipston from 1948 until it closed in 1954. She also operated the

Stoddard Grocery, which closed in 1955. She was employed at the Fox Run Restaurant and Red Apple

Farm in Phillipston and the Athol Memorial Hospital to name a few.

She had a deep love for her family and community. She was a member of the Phillipston Congregational

Church and the Ladies Benevolent Society and served the town and church in many ways, earning the

Alphonse W. Chartier Sr. Public Service Award in 2001. Her former home is now the Phillipston Police

Station.

Marion enjoyed baking and was well known locally for her Danish Puff pastry and her owl collection. She

loved nature, the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox.

The family will receive friends and family at the Phillipston Congregational Church, 64 The Common, Phillipston, Saturday, May 11, from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. with a Celebration of Life beginning at 12:00 Noon.

Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Road in Orange is directing funeral arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Phillipston Congregational Church, 64 The Common,

Phillipston, MA 01331. Please specify the handicap fund in the memo.

The family would like to thank the professionals at the Quabbin Valley Healthcare for their care and

support.

To send an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.
Published in the Athol Daily News on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mack Family Funeral Homes
Download Now