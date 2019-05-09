Marion Edith (Choquette) Stoddard, 98, passed away on May 8, 2019 at the Quabbin Valley Healthcare



in Athol. She was predeceased by her mother, Eva, father, Charles and sister, Phyllis Hauk of Michigan.



Marion grew up in Athol and graduated from Athol High School in 1938 and then moved to the Amherst



area. She became a resident of Phillipston in 1945, where she lived until 2008, before returning to Athol.



She is survived by her son, Don and his wife, Linda of Gardner, daughter, Carla of Raleigh, NC,



grandchildren, Don of Ashland, Jill of Philadelphia, Kim of Boston, great-granddaughter Katelyn of



Ashland, hlf-sister Elain Lefrancois of Athol and special friend Ella Duguay of Athol.



Marion was the last Postmaster in Phillipston from 1948 until it closed in 1954. She also operated the



Stoddard Grocery, which closed in 1955. She was employed at the Fox Run Restaurant and Red Apple



Farm in Phillipston and the Athol Memorial Hospital to name a few.



She had a deep love for her family and community. She was a member of the Phillipston Congregational



Church and the Ladies Benevolent Society and served the town and church in many ways, earning the



Alphonse W. Chartier Sr. Public Service Award in 2001. Her former home is now the Phillipston Police



Station.



Marion enjoyed baking and was well known locally for her Danish Puff pastry and her owl collection. She



loved nature, the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox.



The family will receive friends and family at the Phillipston Congregational Church, 64 The Common, Phillipston, Saturday, May 11, from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. with a Celebration of Life beginning at 12:00 Noon.



Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Road in Orange is directing funeral arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Phillipston Congregational Church, 64 The Common,



Phillipston, MA 01331. Please specify the handicap fund in the memo.



The family would like to thank the professionals at the Quabbin Valley Healthcare for their care and



support.



To send an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com. Published in the Athol Daily News on May 10, 2019