Mark L. Aldrich 65, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at his home in Andover. He was born on April 23, 1954, in Claremont, N.H. the son of Leonard and Janice ( Bargeron ) Aldrich. He graduated from Keene High School in Keene, N.H. He served in the United States Army based in Germany, where he was a member of the 33rd Army Band. He graduated from Keene State College and later received his Master's from the University of Massachusetts and Doctorate Degree from the University of Colorado.
Mark conducted ensembles and taught music in 3 high schools, 3 universities and continued his passion for music-making during retirement by teaching young children. He founded Salem Winds/ Ascutney Winds, a 501(c)3 to support high quality live acoustic music. Mark was known as a passionate and meticulous conductor/ educator who demanded the very best. Mark was a follower of Jesus and felt closest to God through the creation of music and teaching of its wonder.
Mark is survived by his wife Jenifer of Andover, mother Janice (Bargeron) children; Nathaniel Aldrich of Ottauquechee, Derrick Aldrich of Burlington, and Hannah Aldrich of Andover. Brother Stephen Aldrich of Keene, and grandson Frederick M. Aldrich. He was predeceased by his father Leonard.
A celebration of life gathering will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, with a service at 6:00 PM. The gathering will be held at his cabin at 366 Plumb Road in Andover, Vt.
Contributions may be made in his memory to Ascutney Winds at P.O. Box 737 Chester, Vt. 05143.
Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Sept. 6, 2019