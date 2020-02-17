|
Marshall Jared Michaud passed away unexpectedly in his Florida home January 31st, 2020.
He was the kind of person that would give the shirt off his back for anyone in need. He most enjoyed exploring nature and working with his hands. Marshall created art with this amazing ability to see beauty and potential in objects and people.
He was born in Groton, MA on February 11th, 1983 and moved to Athol as a young child with his family. He graduated Athol High School in 2001 and attended UMass Amherst until 2004.
Marshall was working for the TSA at the Melbourne International Airport after a 14yr career at the Erving Paper Mill. He became involved with politics and the Steel Workers Union at the Paper Mill, where his controversialist nature thrived and provoked many discussions.
He is survived by his wife, Amanda Michaud of Merritt Island, FL, mother, Jean Michaud of Athol; brothers, Lawrence Doucette of Athol, Robert Doucette of Palm Bay, FL, Henry Michaud of Athol, and Ethan Michaud of Hatfield, MA; and many more.
Marshall had a wonderful heart and soul that this world will truly miss.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at 11 am on February 22, 2020 at the Higgins-O'Connor Funeral Home, 146 Main St., Athol.
A calling hour will be held prior from 10-11am at the funeral home.
To send an online condolence please visit wwww.mackfamilyfh.com.
Higgins-O'Connor Funeral Home, 146 Main St., Athol is assisting with arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Feb. 18, 2020