Martin J. Tessier Jr., 42, of Wright Street, died unexpectedly on Friday, September 4, 2020.
Born in Gardner on December 31, 1977, he was a son of Martin J. Tessier Sr. and Arlene (Gravelle) and grew up in Athol.
Martin worked in the warehouse for MBW in Orange.
An avid football fan, Martin loved the New England Patriots. He also had enjoyed music, video games and trips to Foxwoods with his friends and family.
Martin is survived by his mother, Arlene Tessier of Gardner; his children, Kariana Tobias-Tessier of Gardner, Jordan Chapalonis of Athol and Marissa Tessier of New York. He is also survived by his siblings, Julie Blake (Scott) and Katie Williams (Juan), all of Athol, Nancy Tessier (Dwayne) of Gardner, Adam Tessier (Tiffany) of Templeton, Tina Amaya (Mario) and Laura Tessier, all of Virginia; a grandmother, Ann Dunton of Ashburnham and many nephews and nieces. He is also survived by the mother of his son, Bonnie, and her children Daryl and Isaiah.
Martin was predeceased by his father on September 24, 2018, and by his grandfather, Charles Tessier.
Calling hours will be held on September 18, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange.
There are no formal services and interment in Notre Dame Cemetery, Gardner, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to help with funeral costs in care of Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, MA 01364. Memo- Martin Tessier.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy or make a donation online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM