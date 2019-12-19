|
Mary E. (Battaini) Bevis, 88, of Orange, died Friday, December 13, at Quabbin Valley Health Care. Mary was born March 8, 1931, and Athol, daughter of the late Angelo and the late Emily (Ferrari) Battaini. She graduated from Athol High School in 1949. Mary worked at the Silver Front Cafe for 18 years, Franklin County Home Care for 13 years, and was the Orange Dining Center manager. Mary was the secretary/treasurer for the River Rat Race committee when the Silver Front ran the race. She was also an Orange Council on Aging member from 2000-2007. Mary was honored to receive the Spotlight Award in 2004 from the North Quabbin Community Coalition for above and beyond dedication to food distribution for elders. Her husband, Merley F. Bevis, died January 3, 2011. She was also predeceased by a son, Bernard Bevis, and two brothers, Angelo and William Battaini. She leaves two sons, Brian Bevis of Orange and Bruce Bevis and his wife, Anita of Athol; her daughter in law, Rose Bevis of Athol; seven grandchildren, Heidi Jo Hamrick, Melissa Ongliastri, Peter Bevis, Daniel Bevis, Elizabeth Bevis, Brittany Bevis, and Jessica Hickey; eleven great grandchildren; one sister, Patricia LeBlanc and husband, Roger of Gardner; several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Council on Aging, 135 E. Main St., C, Orange, MA 01364. Funeral services are private with the assistance of Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 new Athol Road, Orange. To send an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Dec. 20, 2019