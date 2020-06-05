Mary J. (Garrant) Galvin, 79 of Athol died Tuesday June 2, 2020, just 3 weeks short of her 80th birthday. She succumbed to multiple serious health conditions that she suffered with for many years.
Mary was born June 28, 1940 in Malden to Adelia (Brabarick) (Strong) and Edward Garrant. Mary was raised in Billerica where she graduated from Billerica High School, and spent most of her life in Lowell before moving to Athol. She married David Galvin of Lowell in 1960 and celebrated over 50 years of marriage together. She worked as an accountant for many years, was an avid quilter, enjoyed cooking, gardening and her beloved Beagles. She also enjoyed spending time with family and friends at her camp in Fitzwilliam NH. She was a lifelong Disney fan.
She is survived by her sons: David Galvin and his wife Elena of Lowell; James Galvin and his wife Michelle of Pepperell; grandchildren: Pasha Shtif of Salem; Justin Galvin of Waltham; Emelia Galvin of Pepperell; brother: Richard Garrant and sister-in-law: Martha Garrant of FL; and her sister-in-law and friend Edie Garrant of Billerica.
She was pre-deceased by her husband: David Galvin; brothers: Grover Garrant of Billerica and Donald Garrant of Wakefield.
She will be buried with her husband at Silver Lake Cemetery in Athol. Due to the current pandemic situation a celebration of her life will be planned later.
In lieu of flowers and Mary's love of dogs please consider a donation to your local animal shelter in her name.
She was cremated at her request at Mack Family Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange, MA 01364.
Published in Athol Daily News on Jun. 5, 2020.