Mary J. (Garrant) Galvin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary J. (Garrant) Galvin, 79 of Athol died Tuesday June 2, 2020, just 3 weeks short of her 80th birthday. She succumbed to multiple serious health conditions that she suffered with for many years.

Mary was born June 28, 1940 in Malden to Adelia (Brabarick) (Strong) and Edward Garrant. Mary was raised in Billerica where she graduated from Billerica High School, and spent most of her life in Lowell before moving to Athol. She married David Galvin of Lowell in 1960 and celebrated over 50 years of marriage together. She worked as an accountant for many years, was an avid quilter, enjoyed cooking, gardening and her beloved Beagles. She also enjoyed spending time with family and friends at her camp in Fitzwilliam NH. She was a lifelong Disney fan.

She is survived by her sons: David Galvin and his wife Elena of Lowell; James Galvin and his wife Michelle of Pepperell; grandchildren: Pasha Shtif of Salem; Justin Galvin of Waltham; Emelia Galvin of Pepperell; brother: Richard Garrant and sister-in-law: Martha Garrant of FL; and her sister-in-law and friend Edie Garrant of Billerica.

She was pre-deceased by her husband: David Galvin; brothers: Grover Garrant of Billerica and Donald Garrant of Wakefield.

She will be buried with her husband at Silver Lake Cemetery in Athol. Due to the current pandemic situation a celebration of her life will be planned later.

In lieu of flowers and Mary's love of dogs please consider a donation to your local animal shelter in her name.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com

She was cremated at her request at Mack Family Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange, MA 01364.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athol Daily News on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mack Family Funeral Homes
110 New Athol Rd
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 575-0575
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved