|
|
SOUTHWICK- Mary Lee Wilhelm, 65, of Southwick, died Wednesday, May 15, at Bay State Medical Center.
Mary was born in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania on August 29, 1953, daughter of the late Frederick and Dona (Laufer) Wilhelm.
Her Native American name was Midnight Rainbow Bridge. She was talented at making Native American crafts. She enjoyed singing, especially the Grateful Dead.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Margaret Kunzig, on June 10, 2017.
She and her husband, William J. Coady, Sr., were married in a Native American ceremony. She leaves her step children, William J. Coady, Jr., and Wayne Coady and his wife, Sandy, Luwanna Newton and partner, George, Bridget Miles, and Lisa Foster and husband, John; one brother, Steven Wilhelm of CT and Robert Wilhelm of CT; one sister, Diane Hartman of Ft. Meyers, FL; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A Native American ceremony will be held in Charlemont.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.
Indian Plaza Pow Wow Grounds, c/o Harold Roberts, 1527-1551 Mohawk Trail, Charlemont, MA 01339.
Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange, is directing arrangements.
Published in the Athol Daily News on May 21, 2019