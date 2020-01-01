|
Mary M. (Hayden) Wheeler, 67, of Schoolhouse Road, died early Tuesday morning, December 31, 2019 at Quabbin Valley Healthcare in Athol.
Born in Worcester on August 23, 1952, she was a daughter of the late Howard and Irene (Ferguson) Hayden and grew up in Athol, graduating from Athol High School in 1970.
In 1974, Mary married John Wheeler II and they have enjoyed 45 years of marriage.
Mary was employed by Heywood Hospital in Gardner as a CNA as well as a sterilization agent for 15 years. She previously had worked at the former Fleetwood Nursing Home in Athol, the Rutland Heights Hospital and briefly at the L. S. Starrett Company.
Mary was a member of Our Lady Immaculate Church in the past.
She loved camping and was a member of the Berkshire Vista Resort.
Mary is survived by her loving husband, John Wheeler II of Phillipston; a daughter, Elizabeth Kowalczyk and her husband, Tim, of Athol; grandchildren, Gianna Kowalczyk and Hayden Kowalczyk, both of Athol.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Thomas Hayden, and by a sister, Dorothy Hayden.
Calling hours will be Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Saint Mary's Church, 19 Congress Street, Orange, with Fr. Shaun O'Connor officiating.
Interment will take place later in Calvary Cemetery, Athol.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gardner VNA, 34 Pearly Lane, Gardner, MA 01440. Or to the Oncology Department at Heywood Hospital, 242 Green Street, Gardner, MA 01440.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Jan. 2, 2020