Maxine Elizabeth (Kilian) Stoddard, age 88, of Easthampton peacefully returned to her heavenly home early on Tuesday morning September 8, 2020 at the Holyoke Health Care Center in Holyoke after a period of declining healthy.
She was born in Orange, MA on July 17, 1932 and was the daughter of the late Dorothy E. (Nash) Kilian and Allie E. Kilian. Maxine was educated in the Orange public schools. On August 7, 1949 at the Orange Congregational Church she married the love of her life, Arnold F. Stoddard and the proud couple resided in Phillipston, MA until 1973 when they moved to Easthampton. Together, they celebrated thirty eight years of marriage until Arnold's death on November 22, 1987. Maxine worked for 21 years at Chartpak of Northampton until her retirement, but she continued to work part time for many years at Sattler's Package Store in Southampton.
Maxine had many hobbies and talents in her life that kept her very busy which included, cooking, baking, knitting, ceramics, bowling leagues, bingo, camping, traveling and taking care of the beloved family. She became a member of the Lifepoint Church in Chicopee and practiced her faith until her failing health no longer permitted her to attend regularly.
She is survived by her loving and devoted son and finance'; Dean Alan Stoddard and Heather Barton of Easthampton, three daughter in laws; Pauline Stoddard of Easthampton, Michele Stoddard of Daytona, Florida, Bonnie Stoddard-Gross of Jacksonville, Florida. She was a beloved grandmother to Christopher Stoddard, Faith Stoddard, Jamie Lee Brown, Michelle Lee Burgeson, great grandmother to Madison, Jake, Luke, Palmer Elizabeth, Annabelle, Charlee and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Sadly, besides her husband Arnold, Maxine was predeceased by her three sons, Derrill Stoddard, Dwain Stoddard, Michael Stoddard, a sister; Marion Duprule of Athol, three brothers; George Kilian of Phillipston, Allie Kilian of Barry, VT and Robert Kilian of Orange.
Calling hours for Maxine will be held on Saturday September 12th from 10am-11:30am, followed by a private service at the GRAHAM FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 18 Adams Street in Easthampton whom honorably and proudly has been entrusted with her care and services. Burial will be private at the family grave at South Cemetery in Orange, MA. Donations are requested in her memory to the Dakin Humane Society, 163 Montague Road, Leverett, MA 01054 or 171 Union Street, Springfield, MA 01105. For anyone attending the services for Maxine, it is requested that face masks be worn and maintain social distancing. Please visit rwgrahamfuneralhome.com
for online condolences.