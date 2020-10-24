Megan M. Killay, 49, of Main Street, died peacefully at home on Thursday, October 22, 2020 surrounded by loved ones following a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Greenfield on August 1, 1971, she was a daughter of the late Patrick E. and Patricia M. (Wilkey) Killay and grew up in Athol, graduating from Athol High School in the class of 1989. While in high school, Megan was on the State Championship field hockey team.
Megan was still employed by Wood's, Inc. in Gardner and had been a medi-van driver.
Known for her witty sarcasm, Megan was also a kind and loving person. She enjoyed cats and trips to Hampton Beach.
Megan is survived by her children, Kyle Euvrard, Allison Euvrard and Haley Euvrard, all of Belchertown; her siblings, Kevin Killay and his wife, Kristen, of Royalston, Colleen Killay and her wife, Jillian Rostock, of Athol, and Colin Killay and his wife, Amy, of Warwick; many nephews, nieces and cousins; several aunts and uncles; her best friend, Sherrie Sexton of Athol; and her beloved cats, Duke, Lizzie, Lucy and Gracie.
Megan was predeceased by her mother on April 14, 2014 and by her father on October 4, 2014.
Calling hours will be Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Our Lady Immaculate Church, 192 School Street, Athol, with Fr. Edwin Montana officiating.
Interment will follow in Silver Lake Cemetery, Athol.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to AHISMA, 381 Baldwinville Road, Templeton, MA 01468.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
