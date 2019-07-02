Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mack Family Funeral Homes
146 Main St
Athol, MA 01331
(978) 249-4139
Resources
More Obituaries for Melissa Chrzanowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melissa Ann Chrzanowski


1979 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melissa Ann Chrzanowski Obituary
Melissa Ann (Mitchell) Chrzanowski, 40, of Vernon, Connecticut, passed away in her home on June 11, 2019. She was born in Greenfield, Massachusetts on March 1, 1979, the daughter of Lanny Mitchell and the late Nancy M. Temple of Athol. Melissa was married to Joseph R. Chrzanowski of Vernon, CT on July 19, 2008 whom she had met while working in Willington, CT. Melissa also leaves behind two step-children, whom she helped raise, Zachary and Jacob of Vernon, a sister Dawn M. Mitchell and Tony Cartagena of Athol, a half-brother Paul Bosma of NH, many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family from the Temple, Stevens and Mitchell families. Melissa grew up in Athol and graduated from Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School in Fitchburg, MA in where she learned about horticulture and landscaping. As a young girl, she attended services at Athol Orange Baptist Church with her mother and sister. She loved gardening, walking and spending time with her dogs. A graveside memorial service will be held on Friday, July 12th at 11:00 AM at the Highland Cemetery in Athol. Rev. Don Theriault will be officiating. Interment will follow. The family suggests in lieu of flowers that donations may be made to the ASPCA 424 East 92nd St. New York, NY 10128 or a . The Mack Family Funeral Homes, Higgins-O'Connor Chapel, 146 Main St., Athol is directing arrangements. For further information or to share a memory with the family go to: https://www.mackfamilyfh.com.
Published in the Athol Daily News on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mack Family Funeral Homes
Download Now