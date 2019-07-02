Melissa Ann (Mitchell) Chrzanowski, 40, of Vernon, Connecticut, passed away in her home on June 11, 2019. She was born in Greenfield, Massachusetts on March 1, 1979, the daughter of Lanny Mitchell and the late Nancy M. Temple of Athol. Melissa was married to Joseph R. Chrzanowski of Vernon, CT on July 19, 2008 whom she had met while working in Willington, CT. Melissa also leaves behind two step-children, whom she helped raise, Zachary and Jacob of Vernon, a sister Dawn M. Mitchell and Tony Cartagena of Athol, a half-brother Paul Bosma of NH, many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family from the Temple, Stevens and Mitchell families. Melissa grew up in Athol and graduated from Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School in Fitchburg, MA in where she learned about horticulture and landscaping. As a young girl, she attended services at Athol Orange Baptist Church with her mother and sister. She loved gardening, walking and spending time with her dogs. A graveside memorial service will be held on Friday, July 12th at 11:00 AM at the Highland Cemetery in Athol. Rev. Don Theriault will be officiating. Interment will follow. The family suggests in lieu of flowers that donations may be made to the ASPCA 424 East 92nd St. New York, NY 10128 or a . The Mack Family Funeral Homes, Higgins-O'Connor Chapel, 146 Main St., Athol is directing arrangements. For further information or to share a memory with the family go to: https://www.mackfamilyfh.com. Published in the Athol Daily News on July 3, 2019