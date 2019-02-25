ATHOL - Michael A. Chastney, 74, of Athol passed away Friday, February 22, 2019 in Bay State Medical Center, Springfield, MA.



Michael was born in Athol on July 29, 1944 to the late Frank Chastney and the late Helen (Cole) Chastney. He grew up in Athol and graduated from Athol High School. He attended Mount Wachusett Community College and UMASS.



He worked at the former Tyler Mill Works and the former Union Twist Drill as an inspector. During high school he was as an attendant at a local gas station. He was a member of the American Lithuanian Naturalization Club. He enjoyed working on cars and playing on the computer.



Michael is survived by three brothers: Mark Chastney of Athol, Dennis Chastney of Kittery, ME, and Shawn Chastney of Kittery Point, ME; and several nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Patrick Chastney.



Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1st from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. with a brief service at 10:45 a.m. at the Fiske-Murphy & Mack Chapel, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange, MA.



Burial will be private.



Mack Family Funeral Homes - Fiske-Murphy & Mack Chapel, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange is assisting with arrangements. Published in the Athol Daily News on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary