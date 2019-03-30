Michael J. Aukstikalnis, 56, of East River Street, passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, March 28, 2019.



Born in Athol on July 30, 1962, he was a son of John and Theresa (O'Brien) Aukstikalnis and grew up in North Orange attending Gale Brooks School and graduating from Ralph C. Mahar Regional School. After high school, he enlisted into the United States Army.



Michael later attended Anna Maria College.



Mike had a strong spiritual faith that led him to Medjugorje, Ireland and France.



He was employed at Eagle Brook School, later becoming a private caregiver.



In addition to his parents, Michael is survived by his siblings, John Aukstikalnis and his wife, Elaine, of Richmond, NH, Jean (Aukstikalnis) Powling and her husband, Gerry, of Orange, Tony Aukstikalnis of Okinawa, Japan, Dan Aukstikalnis of North Orange, Tim Aukstikalnis and his wife, Denise, of Athol and Chris Aukstikalnis of North Orange; as well as several nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces.



Michael was predeceased by a sister, Joan (Aukstikalnis) Connors on February 24, 2019.



There are no calling hours.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Saint Mary's Church, 19 Congress Street, Orange, with Fr. Shaun O'Connor officiating.



Interment will be private.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Massachusetts Catholic Charities- Worcester County, 10 Hammond Street, Worcester, MA 01610 or online at www.ccworc.org/donations/make-a-donation.



Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is directing the arrangements.



Published in the Athol Daily News on Apr. 1, 2019