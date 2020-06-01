Michael J. Coughlan
Michael J. Coughlan, 73, of 210 West Road, died peacefully at home Thursday, May 28, 2020.

He was born in Richmond Hill, New York, son of the late Gerald and Josephine (Fischer) Coughlan and had lived in Petersham since 1995. He previously lived in Winchendon for 20 years.

Mike had worked as a meat cutter at Victory Market and Central Market. He was an avid reader, many times getting lost in a book for hours at a time. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with family and grandchildren.

He leaves his wife of 53 years, Janice (Mele) Coughlan; two daughters, Nadine Coughlan and April Hatch; a son in law, Justin Liversidge and four grandchildren, Sophia Wetherbee, Anna Wetherbee, Julia Hatch and Dylan Hatch. A son, Eric Coughlan, predeceased him.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114.

Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home, 343 Central Street, Winchendon is directing arrangements.

www.stone-ladeau.com

Published in Athol Daily News on Jun. 1, 2020.
