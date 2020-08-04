Michael Joseph Musante, passed away on July 31st at home, with family by his side after a brief courageous battle with cancer at the age of 68. Mike was born in Greenfield, Massachusetts in 1952 and graduated from Athol High School in the class of 1969. He later earned his Associates Degree in business management from Fisher Jr. College.
After graduating from Athol High School, he enlisted in the Air Force, serving as a communication specialist until 1973. He returned home from overseas and soon met and married the love of his life Susan. They were married on November 30th, 1974 in Orange, Massachusetts. Mike worked at the Union Twist Drill in Athol, and then at Niagra Cutter, as a precision tool grinder. Mike and Sue moved to Maine to reside on Cathance Lake in 2002. He then worked as a cook at the University of Maine at Machias until retiring in 2017.
Mike was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. He loved to cook for family and friends while spending time with his wife and children trying to reel in the big one. Gardening and foraging for wild mushrooms were some of his favorite pastimes, which he passed on to his children. His family will miss seeing him out on Cathance Lake ice fishing, and playing cribbage with his son Joey, grandsons, and son in law Tom. They will also miss his entertaining stories and friendly banter with all whom he met.
Mike is survived by his wife of 45 years, Susan (Raymond) and their children: Laurie and her husband Tom Smith, Lisa and her husband Norman Brooks, and son Joey and his fiance Erica Famous. His siblings Charles Musante and his wife Deborah, Marie and her husband Paul Allis, as well as his brother and sister in law Barry and Diane Raymond. Grandchildren: Dustin Guyer, Ariel Smith, Garth Guyer, Dana Guyer, Anthony Guyer, Elizabeth Truehart, Kyle SanSoucie, Wesley Brooks, Sam Brooks, and Mitchell Brooks. Great grandchildren: Lincoln Guyer and Anessia Guyer. Michael leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews, his former sister in law Kim Musante, his adored Aunt Jackie Desreuisseau, and mother-in-law Lois Raymond. He was predeceased by his beloved grandfather Michael Musante and his father-in-law Harold 'Papa' Raymond.
A memorial service will be held at the First Congregational Church of East Machias, Maine on Sunday, August 9th at 11am. Face masks and social distancing are required to attend. A second service is being planned for his hometown of Athol, Massachusetts in September 2020. In leu of flowers please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society
to help fight Melanoma.