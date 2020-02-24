Home

Michael P. Stone Obituary
Michael P. Stone Sr., 76, of Athol, died peacefully, Sunday, February 23, 2020, in Charlene Manor Extended Care Facility, Greenfield, following a brief illness.

Born in Gardner on April 5, 1943, he was the son of the late Stanley S. and Stacia Stone. Michael was an upholsterer for 60-years, last employed by The Fabric Place of Fitchburg. Upon retirement, he was employed by Big Y of Greenfield for several years.

He was a parishioner of the former Sacred Heart Church of Gardner. Michael loved to work, especially on projects. He loved to play games, including cribbage and mini-golf. He enjoyed antiquing and going to area tag sales. But the time he loved and cherished the most was spent with his late wife, Betty, and his family.

Michael is survived by four sons Michael Stone Jr. of Athol, Matthew Stone of Athol, Robert Stone and his wife Laura of Greenfield, and Shawn Stone of Athol; two daughters Angela Payne and her husband Ken of Arizona, and Kristen Lima and her husband Joe of Florida; four grandchildren Lennon, Natasha, Devin and Mateo, one brother George Stone of Connecticut; one sister Linda Hietala and her husband Jack of Gardner; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his wife of 47-years, Betty Stone, who died in 2018.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in the Boucher Funeral Home, Inc., 110 Nichols Street, Gardner. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, West Street, Gardner.

A Calling Hour will be held Wednesday, February 26, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Hospice of Franklin County, 329 Conway Street, Greenfield, MA 01301. Please reference in memory of Michael P. Stone, Sr.

boucherfuneral.com
Published in the Athol Daily News on Feb. 25, 2020
