Michael R. St. Onge, 73, of White Pond Road, died at home on Thursday, March 28, 2019 following an illness, with his family at his side.



Born in Gardner on February 27, 1946, he was a son of the late Ralph St. Onge and Agnes and Anthony Pralinsky. He grew up in Orange, graduating from Ralph C. Mahar Regional School in 1964.



On February 10, 1966, Mike enlisted into the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged on February 9, 1968.



Mike married Frances "Franny" (Laford) on July 20, 1968 and have enjoyed over 50 years of marriage.



Mike worked for the L. S. Starrett Company in Athol for 32 years and then owned and operated F&M New Home Liquors in Orange from 1996 until retiring in 2011.



An avid outdoorsman, Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening.



Survivors include his loving wife, Franny St. Onge of Athol; a son, Michael St. Onge and his wife, Amy, of Leominster; daughtetrs, Merrilee Ironside and her husband, Rob, of Victorville, CA, and Jennifer Laakso and her husband, Davin, of Athol; grandchildren, Sophia, Zachary, Breanna, Sadie, Senja and Kainen; sisters, Randi St. Onge of Apple Valley, CA, and Tracie Masi of San Diego, CA; and many nephews and nieces.



Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a step brother, John Pralinsky.



There are no calling hours.



Interment with military honors will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen Street, Winchendon, with Fr. Edwin Montana of Our Lady Immaculate Church and St. Francis of Assisi in Athol officiating.



A celebration of life will follow at the Orange American Legion, 40 Daniel Shays Highway, Orange at 2 p.m.



The family request donations to the Orange American Legion Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 172, Orange, MA 01364-0172.



Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is directing the arrangements.



Published in the Athol Daily News on Apr. 1, 2019