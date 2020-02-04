|
Michelle A. Fellows, 62, of Nina Pierce Circle, died unexpectedly on Sunday morning, February 2, 2020 at Heywood Hospital in Gardner after being stricken ill.
Born in Greenfield on July 10, 1957, she was a daughter of Alton W. and Edith (Merchant) Fellows and had lived in several different areas during her father's military career.
Michelle was very kind and gentle and had written several short stories. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting.
Survivors include her mother, Edith Fellows of Orange; brothers, Mark Fellows and his wife, Nancy, of Orange and Todd Fellows and his wife, Pamela Vincent, of Biddeford, Maine; a sister, Jolene Fellows of Orange; nephews, Michael Finn of Greenfield and Billy Finn of North Carolina; and several aunts and uncles.
Michelle was predeceased by her father, a brother, David Fellows and also a sister, Robin Finn.
There are no calling hours or services.
Interment will be private in South Cemetery, Orange.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in the Athol Daily News on Feb. 5, 2020