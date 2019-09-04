|
|
Mildred D. (Hurtle) Stone, 92, of Federal Street, died late Monday evening, September 2, 2019 at Baystate Franklin Medical center in Greenfield.
Born on January 15, 1927 in Orange, she was a daughter of Lorenzo J. and Lottie M. (Sawin) Hurtle and grew up in Orange, attending Orange schools.
On October 6, 1948, she married Richard K. Stone Sr. and had just celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary before his death on October 23, 2017.
Also one to keep busy, Mildred loved time with the grandchildren, tending her flower and vegetable gardens and reading. An avid crafter, she did ceramics, knitting and crocheting and was a fantastic cook. Mildred loved her animals and was always caring for numerous cats and dogs over the years. Mildred also enjoyed doing jig saw puzzles.
Mildred always looked forward to activities at the Gill-Montague Senior Center
Survivors include her children, Marcia Norwood and her husband, David, of Montague and Gary Stone and his wife, Lola, of Whately; grandchildren, Amy Doody, Melissa Norwood, Stephen Norwood, Michael Norwood, Kelly Croteau, Melinda Stone, Gary Stone Jr. and Matthew Stone; 18 great grandchildren; one, great, great grandchild on the way; brothers, Donald Hurtle and his wife, Bonnie, Richard Hurtle and his companion, Sandra Tucker, Howard Hurtle and his wife, Jerry, all of Orange, and Roger Hurtle and his wife, Jean, of Louisiana; and many nephews and nieces. Mildred had loved her dog "Molly", who was very protective of her.
Besides her parents and husband, Mildred was predeceased by a son, Daryl Stone in 1989 and another son, Richard Stone Jr. in 2019
A calling hour will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at Witty's Funeral Home in Orange.
Interment will follow in South Cemetery, Orange.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Gill-Montague Senior Center, 62 5th St, Turners Falls, MA 01376.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is directing the arrangements.
You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Athol Daily News on Sept. 5, 2019