|
|
Mildred "Millie" Poor, 97, of Littleton, MA passed away on January 15, 2020, at Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley after a brief illness.
Born in Derry, NH on April 13, 1922, she was the daughter of Joseph N. and Anne (McCarten), Bertrand. She grew up in Manchester, NH where she attended St. Anthony School, graduated from Manchester Central High School, was married and raised her family. In 1983 she moved to Royalston, MA, and then to Littleton, MA in 2017.
After high school, Millie worked in the office of J.F.McElwain Company. Providing a caring environment for her five children became her next full-time profession. Later, she worked in retail; managed a book store; and served as Librarian in the Phineas Newton Library, Royalston, MA.
Millie was a woman of faith. She was a founding member of St. Pius X Church in Manchester and volunteered in a variety of ways. In Royalston, MA she was a prominent volunteer for Our Lady Queen of Heaven Church and served as a Eucharistic Minister bringing Communion to home-bound individuals.
Millie enjoyed gardening and creative crafts loved to sing and was known for her charitable work, outgoing personality, and sense of humor.
In addition to her parents, Millie was predeceased by her son, John Poznanski; her husbands: Frank Poznanski, Robert Clement, and John Poor; her siblings: Alice Rybczyk, Helen Kramas, Joseph Bertrand, and Harold Bertrand.
Family members include her sons Peter Poznanski of Santa Cruz, CA and Bradley Poznanski and his wife Brenda of Nashua, NH; her daughters, Marilyn Griffin and her husband Donald of Lady Lake, FL, and Carolyn Gough and her husband William of Plymouth, MI; her daughter-in-law Margaret Poznanski of Weare, NH; her grandchildren Meredith Cook, Melanie Toscano, Meghan Hardy, Leslie Gaunt, Matthew Gittleson, Brian Poznanski, Jessica Poznanski, and Bridget Poznanski; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Services: Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, January 22 from 4-7 pm at Goodwin Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 607 Chestnut Street, Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Thursday, January 23 at 10 am at St. Pious X Catholic Church, 575 Candia Road, Manchester. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please visit www.goodwinfh.com to sign the online guestbook.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the NH Food Bank.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Jan. 21, 2020