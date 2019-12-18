|
Milton C. Scott, 74, died December 18, 2019 at home surrounded by family.
Born on March 29, 1945 in Spencer, he was the son of the late William & Roberta Scott and grew up in Barre.
He graduated from Stockbridge School of Agriculture in June of 1966 and that summer joined the Marine Corps Reserve, serving four years.
On November 10, 1967, he married his wife Carol (Adam) Scott. She died in 1991.
Milton worked many jobs through-out his life from landscaping, to highway department , cemetery superintendent of Petersham and Barre, and his last job as a bus driver.
Milton was a member of the Petersham Lions Club for over 35 years.
He is survived by a son Cye Scott and his wife Lynn and grandkids Jason and Amanda of Petersham, a son Jessie Scott and his wife, Priscilla, of Barre, a daughter, Holy Scott and his grandkids Harmony, Breana, and Jerome Scott of Petersham. His siblings, Regina Kontoes of Webster, Lucinda Hart of Florida, Lenard Scott of Barre , and David Scott of Arizona; and his companion, Carol Best, of Petersham.
Milton was predeceased by his mother and father, his wife Carol, and a grandson, Raymond Scott.
There will be no calling hours.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at 2 pm at the Orthodox Congregational Church 21 North Main Street, Petersham.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Congregational church CIF Fund in Milton's name or the Petersham Lions club in his name.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Dec. 19, 2019