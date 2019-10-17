|
|
Minnie E. (Crafts) Bacigalupo, 74, of Posk Place Road, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning, October 16, 2019, on the 11th anniversary of her husband's passing, at the home of her daughter, Susan, in Erving, surrounded by loved ones.
Born in Amherst on August 31, 1945, she was a daughter of Gilbert and Minnie (Pratt) Shaw and grew up in Ashfield and graduated in 1963 from Sanderson Academy.
On October 19, 1963, Minnie married Daniel E. Bacigalupo and enjoyed 45 years until his passing on October 16, 2008.
Minnie was a kind and loving lady and devoted to her family and enjoyed many gatherings with them. She was skilled at crocheting, needlepoint, gardening, loved playing cards and was a huge Red Sox fan and never missed a game.
Minnie is survived by her daughters, Barbara Sawicki and her husband, Rick, and Susan Gordon and her husband, Mike, all of Erving; grandsons, Christian Sawicki and Kevin Sawicki; A sister in law, Cathy Bacigalupo of Greenfield; sisters, Lorraine Gamache of Greenfield and Sue Hunkler of New Hampshire; and many other brothers and sisters; and many nephews and nieces.
Besides her parents and husband, Minnie was predeceased by a son, Daniel Bacigalupo Jr. on April 27, 2015, as well as a sister from Colrain, Bonnie Brown.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 22nd at 11 a.m. at Witty's Funeral Home in Orange.
Interment will follow in the Osgood Brook Cemetery, Wendell.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to , 133 Federal St., 2nd Floor, Boston, MA 02110.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is directing the arrangements.
You may offer your sympathy online at www.wittyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Athol Daily News on Oct. 19, 2019