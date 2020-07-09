Monika G. (Kline) Harris, 67, of East River Street, Colonial Acres, died unexpectedly at home on Wednesday morning, July 8, 2020, after being stricken ill.
Born in Germany on April 13, 1953, she was a daughter of the late Lothar and Hilda (Brown) Kline and came to the United States at the age of 19.
Monika married Alfred G. Harris on Christmas Eve, 1970 and they enjoyed 32 years of marriage until his death on July 8, 2002.
Monika was employed as an assembler at the L. S. Starrett Company in Athol for a number of years before retiring.
Survivors include her son, Hans Harris and his wife, JoEllen, of Petersham; her daughters, Sonja Funnell and her husband, Doug, of Lunenburg, and Heidi Hughes and her husband, Bill, of Winchester, NH; grandchildren, Alycia Stevens, Cassandra Maxwell, Brittany Maxwell, Nicole Hughes, Morgan Funnell, Steven Funnell, and Mya Harris; great grandchildren, Ryley Maxwell, Lexi Coates and Mason Coates; a brother, Rolf Kline of Germany; and sisters, Gabi Kima of North Carolina and Ellen Kline of Germany.
There are no calling hours.
A graveside service will be held at South Cemetery, 585 South Main Street, Orange, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. FACE MASKS REQUIRED AND SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE.
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM