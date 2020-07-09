1/
Monika G. (Kline) Harris
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Monika's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Monika G. (Kline) Harris, 67, of East River Street, Colonial Acres, died unexpectedly at home on Wednesday morning, July 8, 2020, after being stricken ill.

Born in Germany on April 13, 1953, she was a daughter of the late Lothar and Hilda (Brown) Kline and came to the United States at the age of 19.

Monika married Alfred G. Harris on Christmas Eve, 1970 and they enjoyed 32 years of marriage until his death on July 8, 2002.

Monika was employed as an assembler at the L. S. Starrett Company in Athol for a number of years before retiring.

Survivors include her son, Hans Harris and his wife, JoEllen, of Petersham; her daughters, Sonja Funnell and her husband, Doug, of Lunenburg, and Heidi Hughes and her husband, Bill, of Winchester, NH; grandchildren, Alycia Stevens, Cassandra Maxwell, Brittany Maxwell, Nicole Hughes, Morgan Funnell, Steven Funnell, and Mya Harris; great grandchildren, Ryley Maxwell, Lexi Coates and Mason Coates; a brother, Rolf Kline of Germany; and sisters, Gabi Kima of North Carolina and Ellen Kline of Germany.

There are no calling hours.

A graveside service will be held at South Cemetery, 585 South Main Street, Orange, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. FACE MASKS REQUIRED AND SOCIAL DISTANCING PLEASE.

Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.

You may offer your sympathy online at WWW.WITTYFUNERALHOME.COM

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athol Daily News on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Witty's Funeral Home
158 South Main Street
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 544-3160
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved