Mylda T. Stasiunas
Mylda T. Stasiunas, 96, of 78 Lake Street, Athol, died on December 24, 2019. She was born in Athol in April 1923, the daughter of Charles and Petronella (Jasinskas) Stasiunas. She graduated from Athol High School in 1940. She was employed by Massachusetts Electric Company for forty-four and a half years and retired from Northampton in 1985. She was active in organizing reunions with her fellow retirees. She was a devoted communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church of Athol and participated in many parish activities, such as serving as treasurer of the St. Francis Catholic Women's Guild.

Many of Mylda's hobbies reflected the pride she had in her Lithuanian culture. As an avid gardener, she preserved and shared the bounty of her harvests. Foraging and preserving mushrooms to give as gifts to family and friends was a love of hers. She was a master of many yarn arts, including crocheting, sewing and tailoring her own clothes, and creating cross-stitch and crewel works of art. A main factor in her longevity was that she always remained active. She was a swimmer well into her eighties and was committed to daily walks.

Mylda is predeceased by her sister Tina Stasiunas in 2010, her brother Veto Stasunas in 2006, and her nephew John Stasunas in 1978. She leaves a niece Kathleen Brusic and her husband Lawrence of Richmond, Rhode Island, and two nephews Michael Stasunas of Charlestown, Rhode Island, and James Stasunas of Maine and Florida. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Francis Church, 105 Main Street, Athol, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Meals on Wheels in care of Lifepath, 101 Munson Street, Suite 201, Greenfield, MA 01301.

Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange is assisting with arrangements.

Published in Athol Daily News on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
. St. Francis of Assisi Church
Funeral services provided by
Mack Family Funeral Homes
110 New Athol Rd
Orange, MA 01364
(978) 575-0575
