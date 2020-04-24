|
|
Myron C. Holloway, Sr. 74, of 858 Silver Lake Street, Athol, died Thursday, April 23, 2020 in the UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus, Worcester.
He was born in Athol, on April 9, 1946, the son of the late Robert R. and the late Blanche (Clark) Holloway.
Myron grew up in Athol and graduated from Athol High School with the class of 1964. He was employed at the L.S. Starrett Company for over 40 years.
He was a member of the Petersham Gun Club and a member of the Athol-Orange Lodge of Elks where he was past Exalted Ruler. He enjoyed motorcycle riding, hunting and attending car shows.
He leaves his companion, Tina Chaplin of Athol and her daughters Valerie Chaplin and Jennifer O'Leary; three sons, Myron Holloway, Jr., Robert Holloway, Greg Holloway all of Athol; four sisters, Roberta Willard of Athol, Betty Soucie of Athol, Gail Fellows of Connecticut, Kay Osborne of Athol; one brother, William Holloway of Connecticut; nine grandchildren, Nathan Holloway, Zachary Holloway, Jessica Holloway, Corey Holloway, Hannah Moore, Diego Garcia, Mia Gardner, Aubrey O'Leary, Jason Stone, Krista Grogan and nine great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by one sister, Caroline Osborne and two brothers, John Holloway and Robert "Sonny" Holloway.
Funeral services and burial in Silver Lake Cemetery will be private due to current restrictions. A webcast of the service will be on our website on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in his memory to , 20 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 or to the , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.
