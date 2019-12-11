|
Myrtle Ellen (Cleveland) Murphy, passed away on December 10, 2019 at Quabbin Valley Healthcare in Athol.
Born January 14, 1932 in Worcester, MA, to the late Kathryn (Buckman) Cleveland and Arthur Cleveland Sr. The family moved to Orange in 1936.
Myrtle liked nature, children, crafts, crocheting, flowers, and animals, especially dogs.
She worked for Erving Paper Mill before starting a family and moving to North Brookfield in 1962. She returned to Orange in 1976. She held several different jobs throughout her lifetime and did some volunteer work as well, enjoying her time at the Senior Center in Orange.
She leaves a daughter, Karen Gardner; three grandchildren, Jennifer, Danyle, and Erik; as well as great grandchildren. She also leaves a sister, Avis Macher of Georgia and a brother, Kenneth, of Indiana, and many nieces and nephews.
Myrtle was predeceased by her daughter, Lisa E. Murphy, and son, Dale E. Murphy, as well as sisters, Mildred Spry, Dorothy King, Margaret Driscoll, Louise Shepardson and Bernice Willis, and brothers, Arthur Cleveland and George Cleveland.
There are no calling hours.
A graveside gathering will be held in early spring.
Donations can be made to the .
Witty's Funeral Home, 158 South Main Street, Orange, is assisting the family.
Published in the Athol Daily News on Dec. 12, 2019